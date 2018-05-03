Killings: Christians Should Fast For 200 Days – Rev Ukpai — Nigeria Today

Killings: Christians Should Fast For 200 Days – Rev Ukpai

Foremost Evangelist, Rev Uma Ukpai, has said that the only solution to the recent upsurge of killing of Christians in parts of Northern Nigeria by alleged herdsmen is for believers in the country to sacrifice their food for 200 days and pray against the carnage. Ukpai who is the founder of the 48 years old […]

