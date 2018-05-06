 Killings: I Can No Longer Celebrate Mass With Peace Of Mind – Catholic Bishop — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Killings: I Can No Longer Celebrate Mass With Peace Of Mind – Catholic Bishop

Posted on May 6, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev Dr Callistus Chukwuma Onaga, has expressed grave concerns over the state of security of the country. He made this known in an interview with The Sun published on Sunday. According to him, Nigeria is “sitting on a keg of gunpowder” which may come everyone if not immediately […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Killings: I Can No Longer Celebrate Mass With Peace Of Mind – Catholic Bishop appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.