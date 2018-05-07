Killings in Nigeria: Presidency reacts angrily to PDP’s letter to UN — Nigeria Today

Killings in Nigeria: Presidency reacts angrily to PDP’s letter to UN

The presidency on Monday condemned the letter written by the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Uche Secondus to the United Nations Secretary General accusing President Muhammadu Buhari of going after members of the opposition. Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, said the memo confirmed the opposition party as a bad loser, desperate for another […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

