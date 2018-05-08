Killings: Military to deploy boats to monitor Benue waterways — Nigeria Today

Killings: Military to deploy boats to monitor Benue waterways

By Peter Duru

Makurdi—As part of efforts to stem the recurrent attacks on riverine communities of Benue State by suspected militant herdsmen, the Nigerian Defence Headquarters has concluded plans to deploy boats on Benue waterways to check the activities of the marauders.

Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai who made this known in Logo Local Government Area of the state at the end of his tour of some communities plagued by herdsmen crisis in the state, said the army was already deploying and positioning enough personnel to patrol and monitor the affected communities.

Buratai said: “One very important thing that I have discovered is that the troops are well positioned and are performing their duties excellently well and have already given the people the confidence for them to know that there is security and can go back to their homes, this is very important.

“We are increasing troops to be deployed to cover the area. You know, that place(Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states have a common border) is sort of where the three states converged, they have a common boundary.

“So, it is very important for us to look at it and see how we can further reinforce troops and the mobility on the water is also critical which we are also looking into.

“Already, there is a planning committee on the ground from the Defence Headquarters, which is working on this and there are a lot of boats that have been brought in for deployment on the waters.

“So the people should be rest assured that the place will further be safe for them to go back to their farms and be rest assured there is security for them.”

