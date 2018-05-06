Killings: We Are Unhappy With Your Silence – ACF Tells Buhari — Nigeria Today

Killings: We Are Unhappy With Your Silence – ACF Tells Buhari

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has expressed deep reservations with President Muhammadu Buhari’s handling of incessant killings by armed bandits and other security-related issues across the country. Specifically, the body decried the culture of silence surrounding security challenges and killings. The Secretary-General of the Forum, Dr. Anthony Sani, made the views of the body known […]

The post Killings: We Are Unhappy With Your Silence – ACF Tells Buhari appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

