 Killings: We Are Unhappy With Your Silence – ACF Tells Buhari — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Killings: We Are Unhappy With Your Silence – ACF Tells Buhari

Posted on May 6, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has expressed deep reservations with President Muhammadu Buhari’s handling of incessant killings by armed bandits and other security-related issues across the country. Specifically, the body decried the culture of silence surrounding security challenges and killings. The Secretary-General of the Forum, Dr. Anthony Sani, made the views of the body known […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Killings: We Are Unhappy With Your Silence – ACF Tells Buhari appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.