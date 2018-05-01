 Kim Kardashian releases more n#de photos on Instagram (+18) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Kim Kardashian releases more n#de photos on Instagram (+18)

Posted on May 1, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Kim is going all out to promote her new perfume and no one can say she hasn’t caught their attention, what with the way she’s been sharing photos of her naked body.

The mother-of-three has now released more naked photos to promote her fragrance KKW Body which she dubbed “a narcotic elixir.”

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Kim Kardashian releases more nude photos on Instagram (+18)

She captioned the explicit photos: “KKW BODY is NOW AVAILABLE on KKWFRAGRANCE.COM!

“This fragrance has one of my favorite florals Jasmine in it with a rich Sandlewood and Amber! It has sweet and musky notes like peach and rose too! #KKWBODY.”

Kim Kardashian releases more nude photos on Instagram (+18)

 

Kim Kardashian releases more nude photos on Instagram (+18)

Source – linda Ikeji

The post Kim Kardashian releases more n#de photos on Instagram (+18) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.