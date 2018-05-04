King Goodwill Zwelithini wants the University of Zululand renamed after his father - Business Day — Nigeria Today

King Goodwill Zwelithini wants the University of Zululand renamed after his father – Business Day
Business Day
King Goodwill Zwelithini wants the University of Zululand renamed after his father
Business Day
Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini has questioned why the University of Zululand has not been renamed after his father‚ Cyprian Bhekuzulu Nyangayezizwe kaSolomon‚ who was instrumental in its development more than 50 years ago. Delivering his address on …
