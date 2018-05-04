 Klopp Warns Liverpool, Says There’s Room For Improvement — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Klopp Warns Liverpool, Says There’s Room For Improvement

Posted on May 4, 2018 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Jurgen Klopp warned Liverpool they need to improve to match holders Real Madrid after riding their luck to advance to the Champions League final 7-6 on aggregate despite losing 4-2 in Rome. Even goalscorer Sadio Mane and stars Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino were told they weren’t at their best as Liverpool held on to […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Klopp Warns Liverpool, Says There’s Room For Improvement appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.