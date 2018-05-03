Kogi court orders remand of Dino Melaye in prison — Nigeria Today

Kogi court orders remand of Dino Melaye in prison

Embattled Senator Dino Melaye was on Thursday ordered to be remanded in prison custody by a Senior Magistrate Court, sitting in Lokoja, Kogi State, till June 11. This was after the senator was arraigned on a seven-count charges bordering on criminal conspiracy and unlawful possession of prohibited firearms, kidnapping, armed robbery and murder, political thuggery among others, before Mr. Suleyman Abdullahi of the Senior Magistrate Court 2.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS.

