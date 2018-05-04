Kogi First Lady, Rashida Yahaya Bello Hosts Tobi And Alex In Abuja — Nigeria Today

Kogi First Lady, Rashida Yahaya Bello Hosts Tobi And Alex In Abuja
The First lady of kogi state Her Excellency Rashida Yahaya Bello hosted ex-bbnaija housemates, Tobi and Alex. Alex shared some photos of the visit with the first lady on Instagram page and wrote;
Quote
Today, I met a definition of beauty. A scarce one at that because she is beautiful at heart. First lady of kogi state Her Excellency Rashida Yahaya Bello @rashidayahayabello thanks for your invitation and warm welcome. You are really a mother. Happy belated birthday.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!