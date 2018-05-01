 Kogi workers shun May Day celebration, call for probe of bailout funds released to state — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Kogi workers shun May Day celebration, call for probe of bailout funds released to state

Posted on May 1, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Workers in Kogi State on Tuesday failed to turn up en mass to celebrate the 2018 May Day celebration. The day was celebrated in Lokoja on a low key owing to the fact that workers are protesting non payment of several months salaries by the state government. The usual rituals of the day which include […]

Kogi workers shun May Day celebration, call for probe of bailout funds released to state

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.