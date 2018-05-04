Kokomaster for Life! WATCH D’banj’s New Music Video “Action” on BN Now — Nigeria Today

Kokomaster for Life! WATCH D’banj’s New Music Video “Action” on BN Now
Superstar entertainer and CEO of DB records, Kokomaster D’banj blazes the trail once again with the visuals to his second single of 2018 titled “Action”.
The masterpiece was shot in Dubai and showcases BangerLee in his major elements; the over-the-top entertainer.
Video was shot by Arts Films and audio produced by Pheelz.
Watch below.
