Kokomaster for Life! WATCH D’banj’s New Music Video “Action” on BN Now — Nigeria Today

 Kokomaster for Life! WATCH D'banj's New Music Video "Action"
Kokomaster for Life! WATCH D'banj's New Music Video "Action"

Posted on May 4, 2018

Superstar entertainer and CEO of DB records, Kokomaster D’banj blazes the trail once again with the visuals to his second single of 2018 titled “Action”.

The masterpiece was shot in Dubai and showcases BangerLee in his major elements; the over-the-top entertainer.

Video was shot by Arts Films and audio produced by Pheelz.

Watch below.

