 Kuwait blocks UN Security Council statement criticizing Palestinian leader - Al-Arabiya — Nigeria Today
Al-Arabiya

Abbas issued an apology earlier Friday over remarks in his speech Monday to the Palestine Liberation Organization parliament. (File photo: Reuters). The Associated Press, United Nations Saturday, 5 May 2018. Text size A A A. Kuwait blocked the U.N
It's not just Abbas: Blaming Jews for the Holocaust is widespreadThe Times of Israel
Hamas eschews result of Palestine National Council meetwww.worldbulletin.net
Mahmoud Abbas apologises to Jewish people after Holocaust commentsThe Independent
Independent.ie –WAFA – Palestine News Agency –Al-Monitor –Asharq Al-awsat English
