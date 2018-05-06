 Kwankwaso-backed faction speaks as Kano APC holds parallel congresses — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Kwankwaso-backed faction speaks as Kano APC holds parallel congresses

Posted on May 6, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The faction of the All Progressives Congress, APC, backed by former governor of Kano, Rabiu Kwankwaso, on Saturday held parallel ward congresses in all the 440 wards in the state. The chairman loyal to the Senator, Umar Doguwa, told Daily Nigerian that the congresses went “smoothly without any hitch”. He said their congresses were monitored […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Kwankwaso-backed faction speaks as Kano APC holds parallel congresses

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.