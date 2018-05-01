Kylian Mbappe urges Paris Saint-Germain to sign N'Golo Kante from Chelsea - Metro — Nigeria Today

Kylian Mbappe urges Paris Saint-Germain to sign N’Golo Kante from Chelsea – Metro
|
Metro
|
Kylian Mbappe urges Paris Saint-Germain to sign N'Golo Kante from Chelsea
Metro
Kylian Mbappe has urged Paris Saint-Germain to sign N'Golo Kante from Chelsea this summer. France ace Kante has emerged as a key player for the Blues since leaving Leicester City in 2016 and Mbappe says he would suit PSG 'perfectly'. The 27-year-old …
Kylian Mbappe has named Chelsea's N'Golo Kante has the player he most wants Paris Saint-Germain to sign.
Concern for Chelsea: PSG star singles out key Blues ace he wants to play alongside
PSG's Kylian Mbappe: Chelsea's N'Golo Kante would 'suit our team perfectly'
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!