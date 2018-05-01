 Kylian Mbappe urges Paris Saint-Germain to sign N'Golo Kante from Chelsea - Metro — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Kylian Mbappe urges Paris Saint-Germain to sign N’Golo Kante from Chelsea – Metro

Posted on May 1, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Metro

Kylian Mbappe urges Paris Saint-Germain to sign N'Golo Kante from Chelsea
Metro
Kylian Mbappe has urged Paris Saint-Germain to sign N'Golo Kante from Chelsea this summer. France ace Kante has emerged as a key player for the Blues since leaving Leicester City in 2016 and Mbappe says he would suit PSG 'perfectly'. The 27-year-old
Kylian Mbappe has named Chelsea's N'Golo Kante has the player he most wants Paris Saint-Germain to sign.Evening Standard
Concern for Chelsea: PSG star singles out key Blues ace he wants to play alongsideCaughtOffside
PSG's Kylian Mbappe: Chelsea's N'Golo Kante would 'suit our team perfectly'ESPN (press release) (blog)
Tribal Football
all 12 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.