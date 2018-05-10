 Labour no longer at ease with employment crisis, says NLC - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Labour no longer at ease with employment crisis, says NLC – Vanguard

Posted on May 10, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Labour no longer at ease with employment crisis, says NLC
Vanguard
Reports el-Rufai to ILO. The employment crisis in Nigeria is a serious concerns to all well meaning Nigerians. This probably explains why the Kaduna State Government led by Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, has entered the bad books of Organised Labour in Nigeria

and more »

Learn how to make money online

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.