Lady Arrested After She Was Caught Inside Ceiling Stealing Noodles — Nigeria Today

Lady Arrested After She Was Caught Inside Ceiling Stealing Noodles

A young lady, Miss Olamide Adejimiji has been arrested after she climbed a shop’s ceiling and carted away items including Indomie noodles at a shop belonging to her neighbour, Mr. John Ezeka in Lagos.

It was gathered that the burglary happened at Edu Street in Mafoluku area of Oshodi, Lagos where the shop was located.

The suspect was arrested alongside her other gang members, Damilare Ominiyi, Adedayo Shodipo, Tolani Nasri and the night guard, Idris Abubukar.

It was gathered from Miss Olamide that the guard had collected money and allowed them to loot the shop.

They were charged before Ikeja Magistrates court for conspiracy and stealing and remanded in prison custody.

According to the police, the suspects went to the shop at night where Olamide reportedly climbed through the roof, broke the ceiling and gained entrance into the shop .

Among the items looted were recharge cards, beverages, noodles, cash and other wares worth over N300,000. However, they ran out of luck as the neighbours who had not gone to sleep saw them and mentioned her Olamide’s name.

The matter was reported to Pedro Police Station, Olamide was arrested and she implicated other suspects.They were charged to court on the alleged offence and they pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Mr. Benson Emuerhi did not oppose their bail but asked to court to give a short adjournment to proceed on trial.

Thus, the Presiding Magistrate, Mrs. O. Sule Amzat granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum. They were remanded in prison custody pending when they will perfect their bail con

