 Lady beaten mercilessly by a taxi driver, drove away with her belongings — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Lady beaten mercilessly by a taxi driver, drove away with her belongings

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments

A young South African lady simply identified as @chantaydlams on Twitter took to the platform to share photos of her sister who was badly beaten by a taxi driver. She expressed her pain through the platform narrating the sad story of how the whole scenario went down in South Africa. She detailed out saying that […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Lady beaten mercilessly by a taxi driver, drove away with her belongings appeared first on Timeofgist.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.