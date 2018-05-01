Lady sacked over BBNaija in Asaba, Delta State — Nigeria Today

Lady sacked over BBNaija in Asaba, Delta State

A lady has been sacked over the recently concluded Big Brother Naija show.

She worked with a Private Medical Laboratory and has now been shown the exit door.

The executive director of Motherwell Diagnostics in Asaba, Delta State identified as Emmanuel Akpowhe sanctioned her sack on the 30th of April, 2018 for tuning the office TV to the event channel showing the Big Brother Naija reality show.

A family friend of the lady in question shared the sack letter of the lady in question with the media.

According to the family friend, the lady is innocent of the allegations levelled against her.

Read the letter below:

“Despite the rules in the office prohibiting the tuning of the DSTV in the office to the channel hosting the Big Brother Naija programme, you have repeatedly tuned to it and watched the programme.

The first time you willfully violated the rule you were given your last waning. Yu have gone ahead to violate it a second time.

In order that you do not become a bad influence on the rest of the workers and since attempts to correct you have led to a distrust and break down of communication between you and management, your continued stay here is contra-indicated.

The management has therefore decided to relieve you of your post with immediate effect.

Management wishes you every success in your future endeavours.

Yours faithfully,

Emmanuel Akpowhe”

