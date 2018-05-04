 Lady says the sight of singer Flavour's body 'gives her orgasm' - Pulse.com.gh — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Lady says the sight of singer Flavour’s body ‘gives her orgasm’ – Pulse.com.gh

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Pulse.com.gh

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Lady says the sight of singer Flavour's body 'gives her orgasm'
Pulse.com.gh
play. 24/7 Live – Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter! Subscribe. 24/7 Live – Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter! Back to Article. news. Nigerian singer, Chinedu Okoli, better known by his stage name Flavour has shared a video of himself on Instangram and
Actress publicly tells singer Flavour that he makes her wetNAIJA.NG

all 2 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.