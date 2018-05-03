Lady Stripped Unclad After She Was Caught Stealing 8 Chickens In Benin (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Lady Stripped Unclad After She Was Caught Stealing 8 Chickens In Benin (Photos)

A woman got more than what she expected after she was allegedly caught in the act stealing chicken. It was gathered that the woman stole eight chickens at a market in Benin city, Edo State before she was reportedly apprehended. The angry mob decided to humiliate her in public as they stripped her unclad and […]

The post Lady Stripped Unclad After She Was Caught Stealing 8 Chickens In Benin (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

