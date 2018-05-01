 Lagos identifies 149 distressed buildings, demolishes 40 - The Eagle Online — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Lagos identifies 149 distressed buildings, demolishes 40 – The Eagle Online

Posted on May 1, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Eagle Online

Lagos identifies 149 distressed buildings, demolishes 40
The Eagle Online
Speaking at the annual Ministerial Press Briefing to mark the third year anniversary of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode's administration, held at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre in Alausa, the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Rotimi
Lagos to demolish 149 distressed buildings, plans to redevelop 100 slumsGuardian (blog)
Lagos Earmarks 109 Distressed Buildings for DemolitionTHISDAY Newspapers

all 7 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.