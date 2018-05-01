Lagos Ohanaeze gets new exco, condemns attack at Nwodo’s home — Nigeria Today

Lagos Ohanaeze gets new exco, condemns attack at Nwodo’s home

By Clifford Ndujihe

THE Chief Solomon Ogbonna Aguene-led newly elected leadership of the Lagos State chapter of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has condemned the bomb attack at the Ukehe, Enugu State country home of Ohanaeze President-General, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, describing it as an attack on the Igbo nation.

Urging the security agencies to leave no stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators of the attack to book and beef up security around Nwodo and his concerns, Secretary of Lagos Ohanaeze, Chief Everest Ozonweke, said Nwodo has rekindled the light of hope in Ndigbo both at home and in the Diaspora.

He commended Nwodo for his bold stand and urged him not to be deterred by the ugly incident, and called on well-meaning Ndigbo to always remember the President General in their Prayers.

He said that the new Ohanaeze leadership in Lagos ”will strive hard and make good use of every opportunity to bring peace and unity among Ndigbo in Lagos. We will run an open door administration. The victory at the election is a victory of all Igbo in Lagos. We will be accountable and execute good projects that will benefit Ndigbo in Lagos.”

Members of the executive committee elected, recently, included: Vitus Uzoh (deputy president), Egbo Joseph (deputy secretary), Damian Okolie (treasurer), Evelyn Okerie (publicity secretary), Uzoma Okolo (assistant publicity secretary), Joy Anizoba (legal adviser), Ikenna James (youth leader), and Goodness Item (organising secretary).

The rest are Brenda Ifeoma (welfare I), Isabella Ndidi (welfare II), B Ikechukwu (assistant financial secretary), Violet Uche Obiora (women leader), Nkechi Agobuzor (deputy women leader), Emmanuel Ekwulibe (VP, Abia), Vine Osakwe (VP, Anambra), Oke Anorue (VP, Imo), Chuks Smith (VP, Delta), Austin Ugwu (VP, Enugu), Paul Ikele (VP, Ebonyi), Okereke Kelvin (PRO), Festus Chukwudi Ebulue (provost), Kalu Ugulu (ex-offico, Abia), Charles Obih (ex-officio, Enugu), Thompson Ohia (ex-officio, Imo), and Stanley Nwite (ex-offico, Ebonyi).

The post Lagos Ohanaeze gets new exco, condemns attack at Nwodo's home appeared first on Vanguard News.

