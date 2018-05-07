 Lagos pays N892m accrued pension rights - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Lagos pays N892m accrued pension rights – The Punch

Lagos pays N892m accrued pension rights
Nike Popoola. The Lagos State Government says it has paid N892m into the Retirement Savings Accounts of 156 retirees for the 50th batch under the Contributory Pension Scheme. According to a statement obtained from the Lagos State Pension Commission on
Unlocking The Potential Of Contributory Pension Scheme For GrowthIndependent Newspapers Limited

