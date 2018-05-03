Lagos sacks five LASTMA officials, demotes 14 others — Nigeria Today

Lagos sacks five LASTMA officials, demotes 14 others

The Lagos State Government has sacked five officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, for various forms of offenses ranging from extortion, harassment and violation of Lagos State Public Service Rules. General Manager, LASTMA, Olawale Musa disclosed this on Thursday, saying that the agency recommended five of the unruly officials for dismissal and […]

