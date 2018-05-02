 Lagos State University 22nd Convocation Graduands Items Collection Guidelines. — Nigeria Today
Lagos State University 22nd Convocation Graduands Items Collection Guidelines.

Posted on May 2, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

Lagos State University 22nd Convocation Graduands Items Collection Guidelines. The Lagos State University has announced the various methods for graduands to collect their gowns, brochure and certificate folder. The Lagos State University wishes to inform all Graduands that they are required to pay the sum of Ten Thousand Naira [N 10,000.00] only, into designated bank below: …

