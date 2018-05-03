LASU speaks on 2018/2019 admission process — Nigeria Today

LASU speaks on 2018/2019 admission process
The Lagos State University (LASU) says it has not commenced the admission process for the 2018/2019 academic session. The university’s spokesman, Mr Adekoya Martins, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Lagos. Martins advised prospective students and concerned individuals to disregard notices advertising the commencement of its admission process, especially, on […]
LASU speaks on 2018/2019 admission process
