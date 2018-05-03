 Latest IDC report shows decrease in global tablet shipments in 2018 — Nigeria Today
Latest IDC report shows decrease in global tablet shipments in 2018

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Business, News, Technology | 0 comments

According to the International Data Corporation, numbers for global tablet shipments have decreased. Shipments reached 31.7 million whereas 35.8 million units were shipped during the same quarter last year.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

