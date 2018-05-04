Latest Nollywood Movie 2018: Point And Kill [Part 1] Starring Joyce Kalu, Chizzy Alichi — Nigeria Today

Latest Nollywood Movie 2018: Point And Kill [Part 1] Starring Joyce Kalu, Chizzy Alichi
2018 Latest Nigerian Movies African Nollywood Movies Another block buster, this movie show sophisticated ladies who has no conscience and ready to do anything for money, watch out the rest of this movie as the story unfolds, AS DIRECTED BY :TAGBO IFECHUKWU ABILITY PRODUCER : TAGBO IFECHUKWU ABILITY EXECUTIVE PRODUCER : CORE VALUE PICTURE CAST […]
The post Latest Nollywood Movie 2018: Point And Kill [Part 1] Starring Joyce Kalu, Chizzy Alichi appeared first on Ngyab.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!