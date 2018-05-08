Lawmaker’s Wife Beats Up Her Friend Publicly For Secretly Dating Her Husband — Nigeria Today

Lawmaker’s Wife Beats Up Her Friend Publicly For Secretly Dating Her Husband

A mild drama was recorded at the National Assembly quarters in the federal capital territory, Abuja, after the wife of a lawmaker beat up her friend for dating her husband.

Wife of a member of the federal House of Representatives, was on Monday evening captured on camera as she stormed Gudu, after the National Assembly quarters in Abuja to beat up her friend who is having a secret affair with her husband.

According to an exclusive report, the unidentified lawmaker’s wife got hold of picture and video proofs of the illicit affair and stormed the house her husband got for her friend.

It was gathered that the visibly enraged woman pounced on her and beat her till her sister and neighbours came to her rescue.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

