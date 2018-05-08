 Lawyer sues Oxford University over wrong dictionary definitions - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Lawyer sues Oxford University over wrong dictionary definitions – The Punch

Posted on May 8, 2018 in World | 0 comments


The Punch

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Lawyer sues Oxford University over wrong dictionary definitions
The Punch
Oladimeji Ramon. A legal practitioner, Ogedi Ogu, has filed a N10m lawsuit against Oxford University Press, publisher of Oxford Dictionary, over an alleged wrongful definition of the words “mortgagee'' and “mortgagor” in the dictionary. The first
Nigerian sues Oxford University over wrong dictionary definitionPremium Times
Nigerian lawyer sues Oxford University over wrong dictionary definitionNAIJA.NG

all 3 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.