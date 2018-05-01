 #LazyNigerianYouth: My Comment Directed At Northern Youth Only – Buhari — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

#LazyNigerianYouth: My Comment Directed At Northern Youth Only – Buhari

Posted on May 1, 2018 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has dispelled the allegation that he ridiculed the generality of Nigerian youth at the Commonwealth Business Forum last month. The president gave the clarification in an interview with Voice of America Hausa Service in Washington DC on Tuesday. Recall that Buhari had said at the Forum that, “More than 60 percent of […]

The post #LazyNigerianYouth: My Comment Directed At Northern Youth Only – Buhari appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.