LazyNigerianYouth: My Comment Directed At Northern Youth Only – Buhari — Nigeria Today

#LazyNigerianYouth: My Comment Directed At Northern Youth Only – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has dispelled the allegation that he ridiculed the generality of Nigerian youth at the Commonwealth Business Forum last month. The president gave the clarification in an interview with Voice of America Hausa Service in Washington DC on Tuesday. Recall that Buhari had said at the Forum that, “More than 60 percent of […]
The post #LazyNigerianYouth: My Comment Directed At Northern Youth Only – Buhari appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!