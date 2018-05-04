LCCI introduces automated booking for 2018 Lagos Trade Fair - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

LCCI introduces automated booking for 2018 Lagos Trade Fair – Vanguard
LCCI introduces automated booking for 2018 Lagos Trade Fair
By Naomi Uzor. The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, LCCI, yesterday, announced the introduction of automated booking for the forthcoming 2018 Lagos International Trade Fair (LITF), to ease the usual rigorous registration process. Chairman, Trade …
LCCI bars music gadgets from trade fair exhibition stands
