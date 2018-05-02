 LeBron carries Cleveland again, shocking Toronto in Game 1 overtime thriller - The Guardian — Nigeria Today
LeBron carries Cleveland again, shocking Toronto in Game 1 overtime thriller – The Guardian

LeBron carries Cleveland again, shocking Toronto in Game 1 overtime thriller
LeBron James had 26 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds, JR Smith scored 20 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Toronto Raptors 113-112 in overtime on Tuesday night to win Game 1 of their second-round playoff series. Kyle Korver scored 19 points
