Leeds fans right to be angry with Mbakogu move after links to McBurnie - HITC — Nigeria Today

Leeds fans right to be angry with Mbakogu move after links to McBurnie – HITC
|
HITC
|
Leeds fans right to be angry with Mbakogu move after links to McBurnie
HITC
Leeds United are reportedly still pursuing Carpi's Jerry Mbakogu. Jerry Mbakogu in action during the Serie A match between Carpi FC and SS Lazio at. Leeds United's season comes to an end on Sunday afternoon, and after starting so well under Thomas …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!