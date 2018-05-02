Lekki Harbour To Become First Deepwater Port In Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Lekki Harbour To Become First Deepwater Port In Nigeria
As China aligns with making the Belt and Road Initiative a reality in Africa, the China Harbour Engineering Company is assisting in constructing a deep water sea port in Lekki. With a deadline set three years from now, in this feature, the company behind the construction reveals efforts put in to make the Port a […]
The post Lekki Harbour To Become First Deepwater Port In Nigeria appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!