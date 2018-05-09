 Leopard snatches and eats little boy, 3, in African safari park horror - Irish Post — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Leopard snatches and eats little boy, 3, in African safari park horror – Irish Post

Posted on May 9, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Irish Post

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Leopard snatches and eats little boy, 3, in African safari park horror
Irish Post
What a nightmare. A leopard has eaten a toddler alive at the Queen Elizabeth National Park in Uganda. The boy, believed to be aged just 3, was attacked on Friday evening while sitting with his nanny outside the staff quarters of their rural home. The
Leopard snatches and eats toddler (3) in wildlife parkIndependent.ie

all 6 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.