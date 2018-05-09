Leopard snatches and eats little boy, 3, in African safari park horror - Irish Post — Nigeria Today

Leopard snatches and eats little boy, 3, in African safari park horror – Irish Post
Leopard snatches and eats little boy, 3, in African safari park horror
What a nightmare. A leopard has eaten a toddler alive at the Queen Elizabeth National Park in Uganda. The boy, believed to be aged just 3, was attacked on Friday evening while sitting with his nanny outside the staff quarters of their rural home. The …
Leopard snatches and eats toddler (3) in wildlife park
