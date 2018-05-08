Let Davido Come & Pay Your Bride Price – Chioma’s ‘Brother — Nigeria Today

Let Davido Come & Pay Your Bride Price – Chioma’s ‘Brother

A poke-nosing Nigerian man who has assumed the position of a de facto brother of Chioma said to her that she should tell Davido to come and pay her bride price first .

A man is worried that Chioma could end up being one of the two other babymamas of Davido if she finally gets pregnant for the singer.

According to the man whose moniker on Instagram is Mbosi111 explained that Davido needs to visit Chioma’s hometown in Imo State for traditional marriage rites instead of making a reality show out of their romance.

Quote

“Chioma my daughter this is your broda. Please take Davido to Imo State let him come pay your bride price officially. All this picture up amd down will not help us because if belle enter now, him go park you one side and the next one go be Ngozi. Please the word of elders is wisdom ok,”

It would be recalled that Davido already has two children from two different women he has failed to marry.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

