Let’s Check In With Monica Lewinsky 20 Years Later — Nigeria Today

Let’s Check In With Monica Lewinsky 20 Years Later

It’s been 20 years since Monica and Bill Clinton were busted for their Oval Office trysts, and Lewinsky’s life and career have seen plenty of ups and downs since then.

The 44-year-old has been slut-shamed, bullied and ridiculed for the best part of two decades, but now the tides seem to be shifting.

In the wake of the ongoing #MeToo movement, public opinion seems to be softening, and she even landed a pretty decent Twitter jab at Republican Senator Marco Rubio, who blamed an intern at Politico for writing a story on his tax views:

Her prolonged rebuttal began back in 2014 with a now-famous Vanity Fair piece, which included this:

She said that she tried to look for jobs after graduating from the London School of Economics, but she was always turned away because of her past. “Me, America’s B.J. Queen. That Intern. That Vixen. Or, in the inescapable phrase of our 42nd president, ‘That Woman,’ Lewinsky wrote. “It may surprise you to learn that I’m actually a person.”

Since then it’s been full steam ahead, and TIME details what she’s got going on these days:

Lewinsky, who has called herself the “first [non-public personality] to have my identity and reputation savaged by the virality of the Web” has become an outspoken anti-cyberbullying advocate. In March 2015, she gave a powerful TED Talk about cyberbullying, receiving a standing ovation.

It was a pretty damn powerful presentation, too:

In June 2015, she announced she would become a strategic advisor for anti-bullying organization [sic] Bystander Revolution. She’s since launched an anti-cyberbullying emoji initiative and unveiled an anti-bullying PSA… In an essay for Vanity Fair’s March issue, Lewinsky said the #MeToo movement made her begin to grapple with the power dynamics at play in her relationship with Clinton.

“Now, at 44, I’m beginning (just beginning) to consider the implications of the power differentials that were so vast between a president and a White House intern. I’m beginning to entertain the notion that in such a circumstance the idea of consent might well be rendered moot,” she wrote. “But it’s also complicated. Very, very complicated.” “But I know one thing for certain: part of what has allowed me to shift is knowing I’m not alone anymore,” she added. “And for that I am grateful.”

[source:time]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com.

