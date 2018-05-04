Liebherr 2018: Nigeria Beat Spain Face Slovakia In Quarter-Finals - Complete Sports Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Liebherr 2018: Nigeria Beat Spain Face Slovakia In Quarter-Finals – Complete Sports Nigeria
Liebherr 2018: Nigeria Beat Spain Face Slovakia In Quarter-Finals
By Johnny Edward: Nigeria's table tennis team defeated Spain 3-1 in the round of 16 stage at the ongoing Liebherr 2018 World Team Table Tennis Championships in Halmstad, Sweden, reports Completesportsnigeria.com. Got something to say? The let your …
