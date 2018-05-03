 Liebherr 2018: Nigeria's Table Tennis Team To Face Spain In Round Of 16 - Complete Sports Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Liebherr 2018: Nigeria’s Table Tennis Team To Face Spain In Round Of 16 – Complete Sports Nigeria

Posted on May 3, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Complete Sports Nigeria

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Liebherr 2018: Nigeria's Table Tennis Team To Face Spain In Round Of 16
Complete Sports Nigeria
Nigeria's table tennis team will take on Spain later today (Thursday) at 6pm in a round 16 clash at the ongoing Liebherr 2018 World Team Table Tennis Championships in Halmstad, Sweden, reports Completesportsnigeria.com. The Nigerian team defeated

and more »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.