Lifeproof wants to protect all your gadgets with its new backpack line — Nigeria Today

Lifeproof wants to protect all your gadgets with its new backpack line

Posted on May 3, 2018 in News, Technology, Travel | 0 comments

Lifeproof is looking to protect all of our gadgets with a new line of backpacks designed to keep our technology safe while traveling, hiking, and commuting thanks to water-resistant fabrics and tech-friendly pockets.

