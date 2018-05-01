Lion Attacks & Drags A Man Who Entered His Cage In South Africa (Photos/Video) — Nigeria Today

Lion Attacks & Drags A Man Who Entered His Cage In South Africa (Photos/Video)

A Lion attacks and drags a man by his neck at a Limpopo animal sanctuary In South Africa. A man enters an enclosed area were Lions are kept, the lions instinct kicks in and it attacks the man. What do you expect should happen? He is lucky to be alive albeit in a critical condition. […]

The post Lion Attacks & Drags A Man Who Entered His Cage In South Africa (Photos/Video) appeared first on Ngyab.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

