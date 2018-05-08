Little Jay Dasilva wins big Charlton Athletic award — Nigeria Today

The three-time FA Youth Cup-winner and twice Champion of Europe in the UEFA Youth League started 34 times for the Addicks in League One, collecting 42 appearances in all competitions. Other than Ola Aina at Hull City, no Chelsea loanee played more minutes than Dasilva. In every way, shape, or form, “Little” Jay’s time in The Valley has been a great success — incidentally it’s that “little” bit that’s the greatest knock against him, seeing as how he’s barely 5’7” with boots on.

And they’re not done yet! By finishing 6th in the league, Charlton have qualified for the promotion playoffs and will take on Shrewsbury Town on Thursday (with a second leg to follow on Sunday) for a chance to play the winner of Scunthorpe and Rotherham and promotion back to the Championship. Charlton had been at one of their lowest ebbs in history in the last couple seasons; they’ll be looking to get back up to where they more normally belong.

Will Dasilva return for another loan next season? Their supporters are certainly hoping so. With three more years left on his Chelsea contract, there is plenty of time to make a good decision for all involved.