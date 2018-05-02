 Live high-tension wire kills 6 wedding guests - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Live high-tension wire kills 6 wedding guests – Vanguard

Posted on May 2, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Vanguard

Live high-tension wire kills 6 wedding guests
Vanguard
New Delhi – Police said six wedding guests were electrocuted when a live high-tension power wire fell on top of a bus conveying them to a wedding in the eastern Indian state of Bihar. No more wooden poles for electricity installation. “The freak
Six wedding guests electrocuted in eastern India – PoliceThe Eagle Online

all 16 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.