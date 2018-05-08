Liverpool face prospect of battling Premier League rivals for Napoli midfielder Jorginho - Liverpool Echo — Nigeria Today

Liverpool face prospect of battling Premier League rivals for Napoli midfielder Jorginho – Liverpool Echo
Liverpool face prospect of battling Premier League rivals for Napoli midfielder Jorginho
Liverpool will face an almighty scrap with their main Premier League rivals to sign Jorginho should they make concrete their interest in the Napoli midfielder. With Emre Can poised to leave Anfield for nothing in the summer, Jurgen Klopp is keen to …
