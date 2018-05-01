 Liverpool legend McDermott to sell European Cup winners medals - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Liverpool legend McDermott to sell European Cup winners medals – Vanguard

Liverpool legend McDermott to sell European Cup winners medals
Terry McDermott, a key figure in Liverpool's dominance in the late 1970's and early 80's, is to sell his three European Cup winners medals he told The Sun newspaper on Tuesday. Terry McDermott. The 66-year-old former England midfielder will also put up
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News.

