Lokosa, Itoya, Ohawume chase Match Day 19 VAT Wonder Goal - The Eagle Online — Nigeria Today

Learn how to make money online. Click here Lokosa, Itoya, Ohawume chase Match Day 19 VAT Wonder Goal

The Eagle Online

Lokosa scored a brace in Kano Pillars defeat of troubled Heartland FC of Owerri as the season reached the halfway mark on April 29. By The Eagle Online On May 8, 2018. 17 17. Junior Lokosa of Kano Pillars, Nigeria Professional Football League leading …



and more »