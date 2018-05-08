 Lokosa, Itoya, Ohawume chase Match Day 19 VAT Wonder Goal - The Eagle Online — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Lokosa, Itoya, Ohawume chase Match Day 19 VAT Wonder Goal – The Eagle Online

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


The Eagle Online

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Lokosa, Itoya, Ohawume chase Match Day 19 VAT Wonder Goal
The Eagle Online
Lokosa scored a brace in Kano Pillars defeat of troubled Heartland FC of Owerri as the season reached the halfway mark on April 29. By The Eagle Online On May 8, 2018. 17 17. Junior Lokosa of Kano Pillars, Nigeria Professional Football League leading

and more »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.