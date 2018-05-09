 Lokosa, Itoya, Ohawume chase match day 19 VAT Wonder Goal — Nigeria Today
Lokosa, Itoya, Ohawume chase match day 19 VAT Wonder Goal

Posted on May 9, 2018 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) leading scorer is one of three players whose goals have been shortlisted for the NPFL Match Day 19 VAT Wonder Goal Award. Lokosa scored a brace in Kano Pillars defeat of troubled Heartland FC of Owerri as the season reached the halfway mark on Sunday, April 29. Other nominees include Rangers International’s Kelvin Itoya and Malachy Ohawume of Rivers United.

