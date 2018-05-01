London Police Discover $8.5 Million In Nigerian Student’s Apartment — Nigeria Today

London Police Discover $8.5 Million In Nigerian Student’s Apartment

London Police discovered A huge sum of money in the apartment of a Nigerian student.

According to report the bailiff accompanied by the police stormed the apartment of the Nigerian to serve him paper only to discover a huge cache of $8.5million.

The guy who owns the apartment is from the Yoruba tribe of Nigeria. In the video he made a call to somebody where he said “mi o ti wole” which means “I’ve not entered”

Below is what a Nigerian wrote in regard to the discovery:

“Unbelievable! The Bailiffs in London stormed a Nigerian house which owes some money only to discover $8.5 million stacked away in a cabinet.

Legally speaking, can Nigerian government claim this huge money Can you imagine what these Nigerian political animals are doing to our country? May God have mercy on us.”

